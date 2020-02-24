Syncona (LON:SYNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Stock analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “add” rating and a GBX 286 ($3.76) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON SYNC opened at GBX 262.67 ($3.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. Syncona has a 1 year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 303.50 ($3.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 225.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 226.67.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

