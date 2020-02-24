SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. SYSCO posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.