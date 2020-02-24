Tael Market Cap Hits $10.78 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001517 BTC on major exchanges including $45.75, $7.20, $119.16 and $34.91.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00492981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.51 or 0.06611648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00063204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

