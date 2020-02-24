Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TNDM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,711. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -173.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $3,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,481,161. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

