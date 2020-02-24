Tap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $984,955.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Tap has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $98.84 million and approximately $984,955.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00492365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.16 or 0.06569496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.