Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,612 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 18,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Tapestry worth $52,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,507 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $70,237,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra increased their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

