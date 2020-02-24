Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,946,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $114.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

