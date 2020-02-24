TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,858. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

