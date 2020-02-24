TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,962,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $575,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.01. 2,338,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,393. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.