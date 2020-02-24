TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,835 Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

CAH traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,320. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

