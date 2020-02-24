TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,909 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.84 and a 200 day moving average of $296.73. The company has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.