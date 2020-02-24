TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,400 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $12.48 on Monday, hitting $317.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,046,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

