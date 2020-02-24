TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,273.1% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,565,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.27. 29,537 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

