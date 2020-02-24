TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,376 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 30,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 99,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 155,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 146,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.05. 34,872,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,052,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

