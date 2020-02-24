TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,076,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,189. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

