TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. 500,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -304.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

