TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

