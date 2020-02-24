TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSXP. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.33. 628,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,365. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

