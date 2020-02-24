TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $2.24 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 719,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,035,000 after purchasing an additional 187,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,435.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 157,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,851. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

