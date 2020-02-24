TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Diageo comprises approximately 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 622,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.16. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

