TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Franklin Financial Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

NYSE FSB traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $36.08. 105,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.