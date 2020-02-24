TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $22,903,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $63.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,421.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,467.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,312.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.