TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,616 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 0.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313,682 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $16,513,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

