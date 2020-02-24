TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,734,014,000 after purchasing an additional 878,751 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. 18,518,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,793,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

