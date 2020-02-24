TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 284,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,449,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,409,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

