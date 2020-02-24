TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 434,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.01. 19,315,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

