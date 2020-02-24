TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,728 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Capstar Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

CSTR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,219. The firm has a market cap of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.