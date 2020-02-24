TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 67,103 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,257,866 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

