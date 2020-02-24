TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $18,189,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 110.6% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 79,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.65. 2,689,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

