TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock traded down $63.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,419.86. 2,473,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,466.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,311.99. The stock has a market cap of $975.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

