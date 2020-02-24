TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,598 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dollar General by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dollar General by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

NYSE DG traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $164.86. 2,282,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,399. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

