TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,089 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after acquiring an additional 175,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after acquiring an additional 593,535 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after acquiring an additional 445,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,412,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,099,203. The company has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

