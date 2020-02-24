TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,938 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,137,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

