TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 65,759 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.57. 3,776,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,115. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

