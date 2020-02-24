TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $98,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BXMT traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. 2,282,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,081. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

