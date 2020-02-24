TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,219. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

