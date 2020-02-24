TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $11.89 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after acquiring an additional 174,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 778,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,015 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.88 on Monday, hitting $221.39. 83,926,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,326,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

