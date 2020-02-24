TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 157.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Store Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Store Capital by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Store Capital by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Store Capital stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.15. 1,633,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 42.81%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STOR. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

