TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Invesco China Technology ETF comprises about 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

