TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,171. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.53 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

