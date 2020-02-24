TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 97.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

VRSK traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.58. 1,095,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $122.44 and a one year high of $171.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,896 shares of company stock valued at $20,642,312. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

