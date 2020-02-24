TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. Visa comprises 1.3% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 27.4% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,211,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

