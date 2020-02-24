TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,849,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 550,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,130 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Actiam N.V. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 1,318,610 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $183,326,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.84. 43,278,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,232,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,302.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

