TD Securities Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$16.50

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Canfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

TSE:CFP traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.19. 404,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.38. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$8.55 and a 12-month high of C$16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

