Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.25% from the company’s current price.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

