Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $21,725,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9,282.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,280 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 999,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,037,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,735,000 after acquiring an additional 589,326 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

