Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Teladoc Health worth $52,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. CNB Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

