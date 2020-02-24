Teladoc Health (TDOC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC):

2/18/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/10/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $90.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/13/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from to .

1/10/2020 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

1/8/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $77.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.11. 58,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,477. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $455,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $930,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

