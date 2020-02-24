Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TGG)

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd (ASX:TGG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Templeton Global Growth Fund stock opened at A$1.35 ($0.96) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $285.45 million and a P/E ratio of 71.05. Templeton Global Growth Fund has a 1 year low of A$1.17 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of A$1.54 ($1.09).

Get Templeton Global Growth Fund alerts:

About Templeton Global Growth Fund

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton Investments Australia Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.