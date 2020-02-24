Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.90.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of TPX opened at $90.97 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.30.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,118,752 shares of company stock worth $103,528,219. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

